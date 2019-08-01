Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP)
The Need
Home has never been more important. Our homes have always provided shelter, but in the midst of the COVID pandemic, home has become so much more. Home is where we receive our health care, educate our children, conduct business, and connect virtually for worship services, community meetings, and social gatherings.
While moratoriums have provided tenants with temporary protection from eviction, rent continues to accrue each month, leaving families unsure how they will pay arrears, and leaving landlords without monthly income to pay bills and manage maintenance and upkeep.
Program Description
The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP) provides rental assistance to households that have missed one or more rent payment(s) as a result of the COVID pandemic. Landlords and tenants apply via a joint online process. If the application is approved, the landlord receives rental assistance funds directly from KEPP, applies KEPP funds to the tenant’s account, and waives late fees for the month(s) assistance was awarded. Approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household.
Audience Served
KEPP serves tenants and landlords who have missed paying or collecting at least one rent payment since April 1, 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
Funding Source
The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. It was authorized by Governor Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce and is administered by Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC).
Eligibility Criteria
Successful program applicants must meet all of the following criteria:
- Tenant(s) have missed at least one rental payment since April 1, 2020.
- Tenant and all members of their household, if applicable, are Kansas resident(s) legally authorized to be in the United States.
- Tenant seeks rental assistance for their primary residence.
- Neither tenant nor landlord has received monthly rental assistance from other sources for the months for which they are requesting KEPP assistance.
- Tenant(s) can demonstrate that the COVID pandemic has had an adverse impact on their employment or income beginning January 20, 2020 or later. Adverse effects may include layoff due to mandated shutdowns and/or business closure, job loss, reduction of hours, or inability to work due to COVID-related illness or lack of childcare.
- Tenant’s household income is at or below 85 percent of the state median income, or $63,920 for a household of four.
If tenant qualifies for TANF, SNAP, or LIEAP assistance, they automatically meet the program’s income requirements.
How to Apply
Tenants and landlords must complete a joint online application process to be considered for this program.
- Landlord completes online certification. Review the video tutorial at the bottom of the page for more guidance on this process.
- Landlord receives confirmation email from KHRC.
- Tenant provides landlord with supporting documentation noting COVID-related loss of income.
- Landlord uploads tenant information and supporting documentation via link provided in confirmation email.
- Landlord uploads tenant certification or provides link for tenant to complete online.
- KHRC processes the application.
- Landlord and tenant both receive an email notifying them if application is approved or denied.
- If approved, KHRC authorizes payment directly to the landlord.
- Landlord applies rental assistance to tenant’s account and waives late fee(s) for the month(s) for which assistance was received.
Program funds are limited and only available for a short time. Applications will be processed in the order received. Apply as soon as possible to increase your likelihood of receiving assistance.